How a Montgomery Co. high schooler’s nonprofit is getting younger kids excited about math

Montgomery Blair High School student Rishik Shenolikar turned a small pandemic tutoring effort into Potomac PiRates Inc., a nonprofit helping elementary students overcome math anxiety through games, puzzles and mental‑math activities.

During the pandemic, Rishik Shenolikar offered to help tutor neighborhood kids in his garage.

It was a small group of elementary schoolers, and he used a mental math book that intrigued him. He helped the kids with their homework, explaining different tricks and using engaging math puzzles.

Shenolikar, a junior at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, has enjoyed math ever since he was a kid. He hoped to spread that excitement, and was successful. Some of the younger students wanted to discuss the puzzles with their parents over dinner.

What started as a kind gesture while in-person schools were closed has evolved into a nonprofit.

Shenolikar created Potomac PiRates Inc., which aims to help students recognize that math can be a lot more than formulas and equations.

“It’s such a useful skill,” Shenolikar said. “There’s so many careers that involve math, but it also just helps your brain in so many different ways.”

The group, which started about two years ago, offers tutoring support to elementary schools and other local organizations. It’s an official partner with the Montgomery County Recreation Center and supports their “Club Adventure” after-school program. They’re also offering math support to students with disabilities.

The sessions usually involve a lot of games, puzzles and mental math tricks. They aim to empower students to arrive at an answer faster than they would have otherwise. They often get feedback from teachers too.

“The main point is to help students with math anxiety because I’ve noticed a lot that I enjoy math a lot, but a lot of kids out there just don’t find it that fun,” Shenolikar said.

Separately, the nonprofit has sent nearly 1,000 math kits to students in underresourced communities. The contents of the kits depends on who they’re going to, but they typically include basic math supplies and a logic puzzle, such as a Rubik’s Cube.

Recently, they created and shipped 60 kits to a classroom “of very smart kids in Africa who, unfortunately, don’t have the resources to get into math,” Shenolikar said.

He’s planning to travel to Africa this summer to meet those kids and offer them some tutoring help.

Shenolikar first paid for the work using money he earned judging debate tournaments. But now, the group of 15 kids has been using funds from a grant it received through the Dodge Family Foundation. Moving forward, they’re hoping to collaborate with small businesses.

The work, he said, is making a difference.

“The best sign of our impact … where they start out not liking math, but eventually it grows on them, because they enjoy the games,” Shenolikar said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.