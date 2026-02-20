Former federal contractor turns decade of work into new play, production company

A D.C. woman who lost her job when the U.S. Agency for International Development shut down, has rebooted her life by writing a play.

When Hannah Peterson found herself out of work in 2025 after 14 years in the field of international development, she pushed herself to write a play — something she had never done before.

The play, called “Vacate,” touches on timely themes of immigration and human connection, and will get its second staging Saturday night. It’s informed by her experiences working and meeting people in many different countries.

“The play is about four Americans who met when they were studying abroad, and have a pact basically to travel together every year,” Peterson told WTOP.

Despite having no theater experience, she and some friends brought the play to the stage for one performance last year. The show sold out.

“I think what really resonated with people is that it was told from this perspective that we don’t often hear from, which is people who are from the United States but have also lived a significant portion of time in countries where people are emigrating from,” Peterson said.

Now, almost all the cast is returning for a second performance at Joe’s Movement Emporium in Mount Rainier, Maryland, on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Peterson hopes to bring the play to the stage again sometime in the future, with a different cast.

She’s also launched a new career, as founder and executive director of Wonder Productions.

“If you told me a year ago that I would be starting my own production company, I would never, ever believe you,” she said.

The company recently held a storytelling workshop and an open mic night, and has plans for much more, including TV shows, podcasts and films.

Tickets to “Vacate” are general admission and cost $35.

