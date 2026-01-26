Passengers at DC-area airports hopeful flights will take off after snowy travel nightmares

Passengers at the D.C. region's three airports are optimistic their flights will fly Monday, after the weekend's snow, sleet and ongoing brutal cold temperatures.

Passengers at the D.C. region’s three major airports are optimistic their flights will take off Monday, after the weekend’s snow, sleet and ongoing brutal cold temperatures.

“It’s 70 degrees in Phoenix, we’re looking forward to going home,” said one teacher at Dulles International Airport, who had stayed in the D.C. area longer than expected after a school trip.

“We had a little mishap,” said her student. “I didn’t get my ticket, and she had to stay behind.”

After rebooking their flight, “Ten minutes before we were supposed to board, all the flights in the airport got canceled,” the student said.

“We had to change flights twice or three times, and rebook a hotel on the phone apps,” the teacher said.

One business traveler heading to Los Angeles had to travel back and forth to Dulles several times since Saturday.

“There were a lot of delays and cancellations,” he said. “We didn’t really plan for the weather and we got a few days of delay.”

Another passenger, who held a ticket for a Monday morning flight to Korea, had spent the past several days holding her breath.

“I was a little bit concerned, but since my flight is this morning and the peak was yesterday, I was hopeful that it won’t be affected too much,” she said.

She said many international fliers book flights months in advance, “when they don’t have any idea what’s going to happen in terms of the weather — so a week before, you tend to check the weather app.”

What will the weather be like when she gets to Korea?

“As cold as here, but it’s not snowing right now,” she smiled.

