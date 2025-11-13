Johns Hopkins University eliminating tuition for most students

Johns Hopkins University will be eliminating tuition for undergraduate students from families that make up to $200,000 a year, starting next year, the university announced Thursday.

Thanks to a $1.8 billion donation in 2018 by Michael Bloomberg, an alumnus of the Baltimore university, and continued donations up to $240 million since then, the university will now be tuition-free for qualifying undergraduate students. In a release, the university said students from families that earn up to $100,000 a year will ” receive additional aid to cover tuition, fees, and living expenses,” meaning they can attend the school with zero parental contribution.

The tuition change will go into effect in the spring of 2026 and for new students in the fall of 2026. The school’s application deadline is Jan. 2.

“Trying to understand financial aid offers can be overwhelming,” said David Phillips, vice provost for admissions and financial aid. “A big goal here is to simplify the process.”

For families that earn more than $200,000, the university will continue to provide financial aid “to meet 100% of need.”

JHU President Ron Daniels said in a statement Thursday that the change “will further strengthen our capacity to deploy this gift, and many others, in recruiting the best and brightest students to Johns Hopkins irrespective of their financial wherewithal.”

Students who apply for financial aid to the university will be considered for the new aid.

