The Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department has had special pet oxygen masks available for about a decade, so Nick Seminerio didn’t hesitate to use it while responding to a house fire in Chillum last week.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. How special oxygen masks are helping Prince George’s Co. firefighters save pets’ lives

The Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department has had special pet oxygen masks available for about a decade, so Nick Seminerio didn’t hesitate to use it while responding to a house fire in Chillum last week.

Crews had removed a dog out of the house, but first responders noticed it was displaying signs of smoke inhalation. It had trouble breathing, was lethargic and run down.

So the crews decided to use the pet oxygen mask, which is available to Hyattsville first responders and those working across Prince George’s County.

After about 15 minutes, Seminerio said, the dog appeared to be improving and was reunited with its family.

“The family was unfortunately fearing the worst,” Seminerio said. “To be able to get their dog back, let alone have it treated on the scene, so that they could avoid the vet, I think it was a real positive thing for them.”

Seminerio, the vice president at the Hyattsville volunteer agency, said they’ve had pet oxygen masks for years, which were paid for through a donation. They were updated recently, and they’ve been used twice in the last year in cases of house fires that feature rescued pets.

“If we have a human that needs treatment, they will obviously get the priority,” Seminerio said. “But when we are able, we do have the resources to treat a pet.”

During today’s fire in Chillum, crews from Paramedic Ambulance 844/Chillum & Paramedic Ambulance 801 @hyattsvillevfd worked together to treat a dog showing symptoms of smoke inhalation w/a specially designed pet oxygen mask. The pup recovered & was happily reunited w/his family. pic.twitter.com/0xZxxoETjy — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) November 11, 2025

Firefighters learn how to use the pet oxygen masks as part of their training, Seminerio said. When evaluating pets, they look for symptoms of smoke inhalation that also appear in humans — lethargy and difficulty breathing.

The masks look similar to human oxygen masks, but they come in several sizes to fit cats and dogs.

“It helps bring our dogs and cats some good, needed oxygen after a fire,” Seminerio said.

In the last two instances firefighters have used the masks, Seminerio said four pets have tolerated them well, and they “improved their symptoms.”

At the scene of the Chillum fire, the dog’s recovery offered a sense of closure.

“We don’t often get to see that side of this job,” Seminerio said. “Just seeing the family’s excitement that they’ve not only recovered their pet, but their pet’s getting treated by us too.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.