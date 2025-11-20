Daughter of ex-intelligence official found guilty in retrial for 2020 stabbing death of friend

A D.C. woman was again found guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old Bethesda man in 2020.

In Montgomery County Circuit Court on Thursday, 32-year-old Sophia Negroponte, the daughter of former director of national intelligence John Negroponte, was found guilty in a retrial.

In January 2024, the Maryland appeals court tossed out Negroponte’s conviction and ordered a new trial. Three judges with the Appellate Court of Maryland said the trial court made a mistake in letting the jury hear “contested portions of the video interrogation” and allowing a prosecution’s expert to weigh in on Negroponte’s credibility.

The case began in February 2020, when first responders arrived at a home in the 400 block of West Montgomery Avenue after a report of a stabbing. Inside, they found 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen, of Bethesda, fatally stabbed in the neck.

According to court documents, Negroponte and Rasmussen got into a physical altercation during an “alcoholic rage” after a night of heavy drinking. During this time, court documents state that Negroponte stabbed Rasmussen.

Negroponte and Rasmussen were longtime friends, with Negroponte even describing Rasmussen as her best friend in interviews with police.

In 2024, experts for the defense testified Negroponte and Rasmussen’s blood alcohol levels were higher than 0.08.

“We look forward to Negroponte finally being held accountable for her actions,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said.

In a written statement from 2023, the Rasmussen family remembered Yousuf as “a kind and gentle soul,” and thanked officials and the community for their support through their grief.

Negroponte faces up to 35 years in prison and is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 19.

