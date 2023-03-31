Daughter of ex-intelligence official sentenced to 35 years for 2020 murder

Sophia Negroponte has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing Yousuf Rasmussen in Montgomery County in 2020.

The daughter of a former director of national intelligence has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing her friend in 2020.

In January, 29-year-old Sophia Negroponte was found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen, of Bethesda.

Prosecutors said Negroponte — the daughter of John Negroponte, the first director of national intelligence and a former United Nations ambassador during the George W. Bush administration — stabbed Rasmussen to death during an alcoholic rage after the two argued.

Sentencing guidelines called for a sentence of between 15 and 25 years, but Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Terrence McGann sentenced Negroponte to 35 years, calling her a “struggling, anger-filled alcoholic” who lacked empathy after the killing.

The judge, who said he found Negroponte dishonest, also cited the need for community protection, deterrence and rehabilitation in handing down the sentence.

Prosecutors with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office had sought a sentence of 40 years.

During Negroponte’s trial late last year, attorneys sought a defense of voluntary intoxication, but prosecutors showed hours of video footage showing how she continued to function after the slaying.

The jury deliberated for about 16 hours.

During the sentencing hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Friday, nearly a dozen people gave victim impact statements, describing the loss of Rasmussen.

After the jury’s verdict in January, Rasmussen’s mother, Dr. Zeba Rasmussen, remembered her son as a “kind and gentle soul, a loving person who brought family and many friends great joy.”

Negroponte and Rasmussen knew each other and attended the same high school, prosecutors said. On the night she killed Rasmussen on Feb. 13, 2020, the two had been drinking margaritas at an apartment in Rockville, along with another person.

Negroponte and Rasmussen bickered and argued that night, according to a witness. At some point, Rasmussen decided he was going to leave. When he came back to get his cellphone, prosecutors said Negroponte grabbed a kitchen knife from a drawer and stabbed him multiple times.

When police got to the house, officers found Negroponte lying on top of Rasmussen’s body, yelling, “I’m sorry,” according to charging documents.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.