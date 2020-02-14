Daughter of ex-Cabinet official charged in stabbing death

The daughter of a former Director of National Intelligence has been charged in a deadly stabbing Thursday night in Rockville, Maryland.

The daughter of a former director of national intelligence has been charged in a deadly stabbing Thursday night in Rockville, Maryland.

Sophia Negroponte, the 27-year-old daughter of John Negroponte, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, first responders arrived at a home in the 400 block of West Montgomery Avenue after a report of a stabbing, Montgomery County police said.

Yousuf Rasmussen, 24, of Bethesda, was found inside stabbed to death.

Investigators believe Sophia Negroponte and Rasmussen knew each other. Montgomery County police spokesman Rick Goodale told WTOP, “Sometime during the night, they were involved in a disagreement with each other while inside the home.”

It was during that disagreement that Rasmussen was injured.

Bond information for Sophia Negroponte is not yet available, police said.

Her father served as the first-ever director of national intelligence under President George W. Bush. He’s also served as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. and ambassador to Honduras during his career.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Below is a map of the area where police said the stabbing happened.

WTOP’s Teta Alim contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.