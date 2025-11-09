Bay Bridge Run canceled due to expected rain

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Run for Sunday has been canceled.

Listen to WTOP every 10 minutes on the 8s for the latest traffic and weather updates.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Run for Sunday has been canceled. The Maryland Transportation Authority made the decision, citing expected rain during the scheduled time of the annual event.

Sunday’s Bay Bridge Run event canceled due to inclement weather expected during the event timeframe. As a result, both spans of the bridge will be open to vehicular traffic under normal operations. 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) for 24/7 conditions at the Bay Bridge. — MDTA (@TheMDTA) November 9, 2025

Organizers posted on the event website that while they were prepared for the possibility of weather-related disruptions, they were caught off guard by the cancellation.

The event will not be rescheduled.

Organizers said that there will not be full refunds, but those who purchased add-ons, including beer bands and parking passes, will be refunded.

Meanwhile, the planned lane closures for the run have also been called off, meaning all lanes on the Bay Bridge will remain open for travel to and from the Eastern Shore.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this report incorrectly stated full refunds were available.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.