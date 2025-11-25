As part of plan to feed thousands this week, DC community group offers Thanksgiving meal boxes

Dozens of people danced and sang while waiting in a long line in Northeast D.C., eager to receive a Thanksgiving meal basket, as well as fruit, bread and other staples.

The event was part of Project Feed 5000 — an initiative that aims to feed that number of people across D.C. during the holiday week. The Greater Mount Calvary Holy Church owns the program.

“It helped put food on our tables,” Rico Dancy said, adding some people are still recovering from the effects of the government shutdown.

Rodney Carter Jr., the church’s senior pastor, said the church has been running Project Feed 5000 for eight years, after noticing the positive impact it was having on the community.

The program has received over 80,000 pounds of food to distribute, including 1,200 turkeys, with more expected.

“We’re just hoping that this turkey and these different meal baskets will be able to just bring some hope and encouragement to families, to let somebody know that the church sees them and that they’re not by themselves,” Carter said.

Each basket featured a 15- to 20-pound turkey with Thanksgiving sides.

Costco, U-Haul, St. Michaels, Ella’s Kids, You First Health Systems and Capital Area Food Bank sponsor the program.

“It means a whole lot,” said one person in line who asked not to be identified. “Lot of people can’t even buy food. It’s tough out, it’s real rough. They’re giving turkeys out so we can feed our families and save a little bit of money. It means a lot to help us.”

Sheila Strowbridge, meanwhile, said she has seven kids and eight grandkids, and “it brings joy to my heart and peace to my soul to be able to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner for the children.”

Denise, who was there to get a Thanksgiving meal box, said many people “don’t have today, and don’t know how they’re going to make it today, don’t know how they’re going to make it through. I’m very grateful.”

