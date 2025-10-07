Shutdown impact: Taste of NoVA moving from Belvoir to NOVA LIVE in Prince William

This weekend’s two-day Taste of NoVA food and drink festival is relocating from the National Museum of the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir to Prince William County due to the federal government shutdown.

Northern Virginia Magazine’s signature event will be held at the NOVA LIVE campus near Manassas Saturday and Sunday, according to a news release from Prince William County Economic Development.

“When the clock is ticking and the expectations are sky-high, that’s when our team shines,” Marcus Silva, president and CEO of Villagio Group Hospitality, which manages NOVA LIVE, said in the release. “NOVA LIVE is the perfect stage for this festival because we capture the energy, diversity, and creativity that define Northern Virginia.”

The recently rebranded, 21-acre NOVA LIVE campus features 2 Silos Brewing Co., The Black Sheep restaurant, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, Proof Kitchen + Bar and live music at theYARD music stage. A Tempo by Hilton hotel is coming soon.

Taste of NoVA will feature sips and bites from over 120 of Northern Virginia’s top chefs, wineries and beverage creators.

“As I like to tell my team: pressure is a privilege, and we thrive under it,” Christina Winn, executive director of the Prince William County Department of Economic Development and Tourism, said in the release. “I want to acknowledge the strong commitment of county staff, particularly the Development Services Department, who have stepped up to meet the accelerated permitting and coordination needs of this event.”

Northern Virginia Magazine CEO Sang Yang echoed those comments.

“This would not have been possible without Prince William County working 24/7 over the last week to get expedited permitting for this festival,” Yang said. “The event has expanded to two days for the first time this year, and we will present [The Inn at Little Washington] Chef Patrick O’Connell with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the magazine.”

Federal government workers can use promo code GOV20 to save 20% on general admission tickets to Taste of NoVA with a valid government ID. More information is at TasteofNoVA.com.