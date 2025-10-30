Thursday weather shifts after soaking morning commute for DC region

A soaking rain moved into the D.C. region Thursday morning, bringing thunderstorms, heavy downpours and gusty winds as a powerful weather system swept in from the south and west.

The heavy rainfall lead to ponding on roads and rising water in creeks, streams and low-lying areas during the morning commute.

Forecasters said the severe threat remained low, but the combination of gusty winds and lightning could bring down tree limbs and knock out power in some areas.

While the storm brought some hazards, it also offered a silver lining: Relief for parts of the region dealing with ongoing drought conditions.

Conditions will shift for the rest of the day. Skies are expected to brighten later Thursday night as the front moves east, but brisk winds from the southwest — between 10 and 20 miles per hour — will sweep through behind it.

7News First meteorologist Mark Peña said the storm will move out just in time for Halloween, setting up a much drier and cooler weekend ahead.

“This system will give us some much-needed rain before clearing out later today,” Peña said. “We’ll see gusty winds tonight, but it should be calm and dry for trick-or-treaters.”

Forecast

TODAY: STORM ALERT

Rain, wind; late day clearing

Highs: 60-65

Winds: Southeast 10-20, Gusts 25-30 mph

Plan for soaking rain Thursday morning as a strong cold front approaches the area. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain may cause travel delays during the morning and early afternoon hours. With the warmer, more humid air mass, there is the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall totals will likely be over an inch for many neighborhoods, so watch out for ponding on area roadways. Rain will taper off during the afternoon with increasing sunshine.

TONIGHT:

Scattered clouds

Lows: 45-50

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Dry weather is expected overnight with lows in the 40s for many.

FRIDAY — HALLOWEEN:

Partly cloudy, windy

Highs: Low 60s

Winds: West 15-25, Gusts 30-40 mph

Windy weather will round out the month. High temperatures will climb into the low 60s with westerly winds gusting well over 30 mph for many hours during the afternoon. Keep this in mind if you have inflatable Halloween decorations. The wind will ease toward sunset, but it will still be breezy and cool for Trick-Or-Treat time.

SATURDAY:

Scattered clouds, breezy

Highs: near 60

Winds: West 10-15, Gusts to 25 mph

Winds are set to ease later in the day with highs just around 60 inside the beltway, middle 50s for the I-81 corridor.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 55-60

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Nice weather continues for the end of the weekend with highs ranging from the middle 50s to around 60 degrees. Early Sunday morning, daylight saving time officially draws to a close. The time will “fall back” by one hour, resulting in an earlier sunrise and sunset, just after 5 p.m.

Current weather

