Light rain, heavy winds in the forecast for DC area

You might want to add an umbrella to your costume. Scattered and light rain showers are in the forecast for D.C. and southeastern Virginia on Wednesday evening, with wet weather ramping up into Halloween weekend.

Temperatures on Wednesday were cool in the 50s with decent winds up to 15 mph, keeping the region cold.

Rain is set to increase through the evening, becoming more widespread and heavy by midnight. At least 1 to 2 inches is expected to fall overnight, which could affect the Thursday morning commute.

The National Weather Service said thunderstorms are possible overnight.

Temperatures rise on Thursday into the mid-60s but gusty winds will be heavy than the day prior. Rain is expected to end by the afternoon.

Friday will be drier with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are expected.

“At least it will be dry for trick-or-treating,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said.

The weekend looks perfect with mostly sunny skies and fall temperatures in the low 60s.

Forecast

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Showers, breezy

Temperatures: 50s

Winds: Northeast 5-15, Gusts to 20 mph

Showers are set to become more widespread this evening with heavier areas of rain by midnight.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Rain, Moderate to heavy at times

Lows: 45-55

Winds: Northeast 10-15, Gusts to 25 mph

Rain will become moderate to heavy at times overnight, especially after midnight. Winds are also set to kick up a bit, along with a chance for a few rumbles of thunder.

THURSDAY: STORM ALERT

Rain, wind

Late day clearing

Highs: 60-65

Winds: Southeast 10-20, Gusts 25-30 mph

Plan for soaking rain Thursday morning as a strong cold front approaches and passes across the area. Ahead of the front, it will be warm, humid, and windy. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain may cause travel delays during the morning and early afternoon. With the warmer, more humid air mass, there is the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall totals will likely be over an inch for many neighborhoods, so watch out for ponding on area roadways. Rain will taper off during the afternoon with clearing skies toward sunset.

FRIDAY/HALLOWEEN:

Partly cloudy, windy

Highs: Low 60s

Winds: West 15-25, Gusts 30-40 mph

Windy weather will round out the month. High temperatures will climb into the low 60s with westerly winds gusting well over 30 mph for many hours during the afternoon. Keep this in mind if you have inflatable Halloween decorations. The wind will ease toward sunset, but it will still be breezy and cool for Trick-Or-Treat time.

SATURDAY:

Scattered clouds, breezy

Highs: near 60

Winds: West 10-15, Gusts to 25 mph

Winds are set to ease later in the day with highs just around 60 inside the beltway, middle 50s for the I-81 corridor.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 55-60

Winds: West 5-10 mph

