Former National Philharmonic music director awarded almost $400K in damages after 2024 dismissal

A former music director and conductor is being awarded hundreds of thousands in damages from the National Philharmonic after a hearing found the organization was responsible for breach of contract and wrongful termination.

Former music director and conductor at the National Philharmonic Piotr Gajewski. (Courtesy Piotr Gajewski) Former music director and conductor at the National Philharmonic Piotr Gajewski. (Courtesy Piotr Gajewski) A former music director and conductor is being awarded hundreds of thousands in damages from the National Philharmonic after a hearing found the organization was responsible for breach of contract and wrongful termination.

Piotr Gajewski founded in 1984 what would become the National Philharmonic, a staple of orchestral performances with the Music Center at the Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland, since 2004.

After 40 years at the helm, Gajewski and the National Philharmonic “parted ways” in 2024, when he was informed he would no longer serve as music director. Last week, an arbitrator ruled the reasons for Gajewski’s dismissal, as noted in his termination letter, were “lacking merit both factually and legally.”

Arbitrator Jerry Goldstein also found that Gajewski could only be terminated by a vote of the National Philharmonic board, which did not occur.

“It was essentially done by the action of two Board members acting on their own violation” of the National Philharmonic’s bylaws, Goldstein wrote in his findings.

“While I am happy about the vindication through this verdict, I will be forever heartbroken that my 40-year tenure with the National Philharmonic, an organization I created and nurtured for a very long time, ended the way it did,” Gajewski said in a statement.

Gajewski was awarded $391,402 in damages for breach of contract, wrongful termination and violation of Maryland Wage Payment and Collections Law.

Fundraising concerns have impacted the National Philharmonic since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, WTOP reported on the group’s pending closure, followed by an urgent request for donations, then a successful last-minute fundraising effort to raise $500,000 to save the organization.

“NatPhil musicians and audiences have meant so much to me over the years. It was made clear to me during the arbitration that, since my departure, the organization has been weathering difficult times. I truly wish them well, so I plan to approach this issue responsibly in the hope that the National Philharmonic can thrive again soon,” Gajewski said.

The organization is currently selling tickets for it’s 2025-2026 season with its next concert on Oct. 25.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.