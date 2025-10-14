Air traffic controllers on shutdown: ‘Do I have to go and drive Uber tonight?’

Nearly three weeks into the government shutdown, the head of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association said financial uncertainty is adding a risky distraction to employees.

Nearly three weeks into the government shutdown, the head of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association said financial uncertainty is adding a risky distraction to employees.

“Today marks the first day that air traffic controllers have a completely different focus — their first loss of pay,” said Nick Daniels, president of the controllers’ union, while yellow-shirted employees handed pamphlets titled “End the Government Shutdown Immediately” to passengers arriving at Reagan National Airport.

“This brings a risk where their focus is now on, ‘When I get off my shift today, do I have to go and drive Uber tonight? That way I could put gas in the car, or food on the table for my family,’” Daniels said.

With the control tower visible through the glass canopy on the departures level, employees offered flyers to passengers wheeling their luggage toward the terminal’s ticket windows and kiosks.

While some passengers declined the reading material, others stopped to chat with the controllers, with many offering encouragement and thanks for maintaining air safety during the shutdown.

Adding support was Capt. Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association.

“It’s hard to believe that those who keep us safe and secure — whether it’s air traffic controllers, TSA agents or safety inspectors — these people are working without a paycheck,” Ambrosi said. “This is crazy.”

Daniels said the number of fully certified controllers remains near a 30 year low.

“Can you imagine doing such a stressful job, and wondering if you’re going to be able to make your next mortgage payment, or what the next trip to the grocery store is going to look like,” Ambrosi asked. “Get these people paid.”

Daniels said air traffic controllers can’t start or end shutdowns.

“We’re calling on elected officials to end this shutdown, today,” Daniels said.

