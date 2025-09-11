Weekend roadwork scheduled on troublesome Beltway corridor that could lead to improvements

D.C.-area drivers beware, road closures are planned for this weekend on key routes in both Virginia and Maryland.

In Virginia, the disruptions are taking place on a stretch of road already plagued by frequent delays, which the weekend work may help alleviate when completed.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced lane and ramp closures will begin Friday at 9 p.m. and continue until 9 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of the Capital Beltway between Leesburg Pike and the George Washington Parkway.

Triple lane closures and ramp closures will be in effect Friday and Saturday nights, VDOT said, and a single lane closure is planned all day Saturday.

VDOT said it plans to smooth out the main lanes of the Inner Loop through the construction area. The temporary ramp from the Inner Loop to the westbound Dulles Toll Road will close and the new ramp is scheduled to open. The exit will be about a third of a mile past the current exit.

“This also foreshadows a more efficient traffic flow on the Inner Loop, smoothing out a lane shift and opening shoulder space for incidents that block lanes and lead to longer delays,” WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine said. “It also marks the beginning of the end for this multiyear project which has previously led to daily backups and frustration.”

While the weekend closures may be a pain, this troublesome corridor should be better off in the long run.

“In general, barring incidents, traffic should move better once this is completed,” Dildine said.

In the event of inclement weather or other delays, the work will take place the following weekend, VDOT said.

Meanwhile, in Maryland, temporary closures of the Suitland Parkway that began Thursday continue through the weekend.

The National Park Service is temporarily closing the parkway at the request of the U.S. Air Force during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show. The parkway will be closed from Forestville Road to Pennsylvania Avenue during the following times:

Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

