Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.3B as DC players fantasize about how they’d spend the prize

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to a staggering $1.3 billion after no one matched all the winning numbers Monday night.

A $1.3 million lottery ticket sold in Sherman Oaks, California, but Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to a staggering $1.3 billion after no one matched all the winning numbers Monday night.

This is the fifth largest prize in Powerball history. The lump sum payment is about $589 million before taxes.

At Tenley Market Liquor on Wisconsin Avenue, Powerball players told WTOP how they would spend the money if they won.

Plenty of people were dreaming about big-ticket items, including cars, houses and vacations. But most said they’d be generous and use the money to support their families, neighborhoods and nonprofit organizations.

Robin Champion of Northwest D.C. said she’s won the lottery before and she’s ready to do it again.

“I won $50,000. So once you have a feeling that you can win … I have that feeling again,” Champion said. “I am going to affirm that I’m going to be the next billionaire.”

Another man in the store told WTOP he’d “probably buy a new car, a house and travel.”

With her winnings, Champion plans to buy a condominium, help her family and give money to charity.

“I play because I want to be a winner,” Champion said. “Buy a $2, $3 ticket, put it under your pillow, and dream. Because someone’s going to win it.”

The odds of matching all six numbers is about 1 in 292 million. You’re more likely to get struck by lightning.

The next drawing is Powerball drawing is on Wednesday night.

