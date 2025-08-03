DC-area Little League teams take on Mid-Atlantic Regional games

Little League teams from the D.C. area are playing in the Mid-Atlantic Regional game in Bristol, Connecticut, Sunday.

The teams are trying to win their way to a spot in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Although the Capitol Hill Little League from D.C. led much of the game, they lost out against a team from Delaware. The final tally came down 8-7.

Earlier, the Montgomery County Little League team, affectionately known as the “Wolfpack” and representing Maryland, fell 7-2 to a team from Uwchlan Township in Pennsylvania. Catcher and pitcher Jackson Poe was 1-2 and drove in both runs for the team from Germantown, Maryland.

“They had a positive attitude despite the loss,” Wolfpack manager Adam Weber said. Weber said he told the team they need to win three games to win the tournament and it doesn’t matter in what order those games are won.

“I also told them that I was proud of how they competed and stayed in the game despite being down 7-0. We showed fight towards the end there, scoring a few runs,” he said.

Both losing D.C. area teams will play Monday afternoon, as the winners advance to a game on Tuesday.

“We are feeling good,” Weber said about the Wolfpack’s spirits. “We play D.C. Capitol Hill tomorrow for bragging rights in the DMV, and we have our ace pitcher going.”

The regional tournament takes place at the East Regional Little League headquarters in Bristol, located just outside the ESPN campus.

The Little League World Series initially kicks off with more than 6,500 teams, 6,000 of which are eliminated in the first three weeks of the event, according to officials. There are a total of seven divisions in the league and about 45,000 games are played in total leading up to the World Series.

