A stray pig snags the good life in Pennsylvania

This past June, a stray 90-lb. pig was seen wandering down the street in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

The pig was picked up by the Anne Arundel County Animal Services. They named him Wellington, and it didn’t take long for them to realize he was not your average run-of-the-mill pig.

Wellington liked the finer things in life, like sleeping with blankets instead of on straw, and liked being petted and would wag his tail like a dog.

While the first home Wellington tried out didn’t go well — he was attacked by a cow — the family that took him in is, indeed, his forever home.

Amber Guthrie, who is with Anne Arundel County Animal Services, cared so much for Wellington, she personally drove him five hours to Mindee Gallagher’s farm in Little Meadows, Pennsylvania, to make sure it would be the right fit.

“Amber, sweetest, sweetest human being,” said Gallagher. “We keep in touch, I send her videos.”

Gallagher’s littlest pig

This is not Gallagher’s first pig, or even second. Along with four dogs, three goats and 12 chickens, Wellington is her 7th pig.

Gallagher describes Wellington as her little pig — that’s because her old male pig is pushing 300 lb.

“They can get super fat because they’re pigs, ” Gallagher said. “Wellington is obsessed with walnuts and mandarin oranges.”

The life the Gallaghers are living is fairly new. Three years ago when they became empty nesters, they decided to purchase a small farm and get a couple of pigs.

“I didn’t mean to get more than three,” laughed Gallagher. “Like a tattoo, you get addicted, and then before you know it, you have seven, and you go, uh-oh.”

Gallagher shares pictures and videos on Facebook of her life on the farm.

Super sweet and friendly is how Gallagher describes her new bundle of joy, saying that he follows her and her husband like a puppy.

“He wants to trust us and know that he’s going to be safe here, ” said Gallagher. When he hears my voice his tail goes, and he comes over and grunts to welcome me.”

Wellington is getting used to his new life on Gallagher Farm, he has a room of his own, and he has his own fenced-in area outside.

Some could say Wellington is happy as a pig in … a pool, because he has one of those too.

