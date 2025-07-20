Maryland, Virginia state police recognized in national ‘best looking cruiser’ competition

State troopers in Maryland and Virginia have some new bragging rights for a unique reason.

Maryland's Chevy Tahoe cruiser ranked fourth in the "America's Best Looking Cruiser" contest held by the American Association of State Troopers. (Courtesy Maryland State Police)

The two states have ranked in the top 10 in “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” competition held by the American Association of State Troopers.

Maryland came in fourth and Virginia came in ninth. Florida took the top honors for the third year in a row while Michigan came in second and Ohio came in third.

For Virginia, it was the Ford Mustang.

For Maryland? It was the Chevy Tahoe.

The cruisers from the top 13 states will be featured in the association’s 2026 calendar.

The competition this year got over 1.8 million views on Facebook. The association says the aim of the event is “highlighting our agencies and strengthening our connection with the public we serve.”

Maryland State Police commented on the Facebook post announcing the winners saying, “Congratulations to Florida Highway Patrol on an impressive three-peat victory! We echo what Alaska State Troopers said, we’re just happy to be here with you guys. Also, big congrats to our neighbors Virginia State Police – DMV representing!”

All proceeds from sales of the calendars go to the American Association of State Troopers Foundation. They are available for preorder online now and are expected to be delivered in October.

