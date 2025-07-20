Maryland State Police investigate inmate’s death at Allegany Co. prison

Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Maryland.

Maryland State Police confirmed in a news release that the death occurred Friday and identified the individual as 30-year-old inmate Elias Alvarado.

Another inmate is suspected for Alvarado’s death, but is not being charged at the time as the investigation is pending.

Police said preliminary findings indicated Alvarado was standing in a hallway on the tier he lived on with another inmate, and that he was found lying on the ground unresponsive by officers at the facility.

Police said the ongoing investigation will be presented to the State’s Attorney’s Office in Allegany County for review.

