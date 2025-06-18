Woman hit and killed by truck hauling tanks for DC military parade

A woman was hit and killed by a large truck that was reportedly carrying heavy equipment that was featured in this past weekend’s military parade.

According to D.C. police, a woman ran onto New York Avenue in Northeast near Bladensburg Road on Monday at around 9:30 p.m. She stumbled and was pinned under a tractor trailer, which dragged her for several feet.

She was then hit by a Chevy Suburban that was traveling behind that truck.

D.C. Fire and EMS attempted lifesaving measures on the woman, who was identified as Sierra Nichole Smith, 39, but she died at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene, according to police.

That large truck had been carrying a tank that was featured in Saturday’s 250th Anniversary Army Parade, according to WTOP’s partners at 7 News.

Detectives from D.C.’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are handling the crash.

