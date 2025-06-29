‘A heartless, purposeful decision to end someone’s life’: Man convicted in 2021 shooting that left a teenager dead in Annandale

A man was convicted Thursday in a 2021 shooting that left a teenager dead in Annandale, Virginia.

A man was convicted Thursday in a 2021 shooting that left a teenager dead in Annandale, Virginia.

Ezequiel Diaz-Mondragon, 21, is facing life in prison for the first-degree murder of Anthony “Tony” Benitez, 18, on Feb. 19, 2021. He was also convicted of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, which carries a three-year mandatory minimum sentence for a firearm charge.

“This was a heartless, purposeful decision to end someone’s life,” Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement.

Prosecutors said that Diaz-Mondragon and two others — who were part of a group — drove through the Fairmont Gardens apartment complex in Annandale to find those of a rival group because of issues they had with each other.

Upon arrival, they found Benitez and another teen — identified as OM — in the parking lot of the complex and started shooting at them.

Prosecutors said Diaz-Mondragon shot Benitez in the back of the neck. Benitez was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts by emergency personnel to revive him.

“I am aghast at how random and premeditated this killing was,” Descano said. “The defendant set out that night to hunt down someone, anyone, who he deemed to be associated with a specific group. It is the kind of despicable crime that has no place in Fairfax County.”

Diaz-Mondragon will be sentenced on Nov. 21.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.