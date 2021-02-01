CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 1 dead in Annandale shooting

1 dead in Annandale shooting

Matt Small

February 20, 2021, 7:02 AM

One man is dead and another person is in a hospital following a shooting Friday night in Fairfax County, Virginia, police said.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Wadsworth Court in Annandale just before 11 p.m. Friday, according to Fairfax County police.

A “juvenile male” was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The identity of the man who died at the scene has not been provided by police.

Detectives were still on the scene after 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police said no arrest has been made.

A map of the area is below.

