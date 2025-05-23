Jewish groups call for added federal support for security after killings of Israeli Embassy staffers in DC

Leaders of Jewish groups from across the country called for bolstering spending on a federal program designed to protect nonprofits at risk of terrorist and extremist attacks.

The appeal came in the aftermath of the killing of two Israeli Embassy staffers outside of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night.

Eric Fingerhut, President and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America said that the Jewish community should not have to shoulder the burden of protection against acts of violence on its own.

“The ultimate responsibility for the protection of its citizens lies with government,” he said.

While he said Jewish organizations appreciate the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which provides funding designed to bolster security to nonprofit organizations at high risk of extremist or terrorist attacks, Fingerhut told reporters during a press call Thursday, “it is not nearly big enough at this moment.”

He said, “It should be fully funded at $1 billion.”

Fingerhut said the area where the need is greatest isn’t necessarily centered on infrastructure—but on staffing.

“The most significant and fastest rising cost to every Jewish institution is the personnel costs,” said Fingerhut. “It is the cost of the security guards and the off-duty police, all of whom we need more of,” said Fingerhut.

While Jewish organizations work with law enforcement in their local communities to deal with security concerns, he said there has to be added effort from national law enforcement.

“Just as we as a nation support our defense department to fight the threats around the world, we must ensure that the FBI has the resources it needs,” he said.

Fingerhut also called for “aggressive enforcement” of antisemitic harassment and hate crimes and a crackdown “to address the hate that is being spewed and the incitement that is being created on social media.”

Adam Neufeld, with the American Defamation League, was asked by one reporter during Thursday’s news conference if the killings of Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky represented “an escalation” in violence targeting the Jewish community.

“The social norm against this kind of violence has been fraying, and this is sadly—if we don’t do something—it will fray further,” he said.

“This is yet another wake up call for our community,” said William Daroff, the CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish American Organizations.

Daroff said the Jewish community has been “knocking at the door” of the federal government for protection, “as all Americans deserve protection, and we are knocking on that door yet again.”

