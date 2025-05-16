Festivals, foot race prompt road closures in DC

The National Asian Heritage Festival, the Anacostia River Festival and the Lawyers Have Heart race will bring road closures to D.C. Saturday.

You might encounter a detour or two if you’re spending some time in D.C. over the weekend.

The National Asian Heritage Festival, the Anacostia River Festival and the Lawyers Have Heart race all take place Saturday.

Here are the road closures and parking restrictions for the National Asian Heritage Festival.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive NW

6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue between 6th Street and 3rd Street NW

Constitution Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 6th Street and 3rd Street NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday from 2 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive NW

Constitution Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street NW

Sixth Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue NW may be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, if deemed necessary.

Here are the road closures and parking restrictions for the Anacostia River Festival.

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

Marion Barry Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Anacostia Drive, SE

The following street will be closed on Saturday from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

Marion Barry Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to Anacostia Drive, SE

Lastly, here are the road closures for the Lawyers Have Heart race.

The following streets will be closed to on Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

1200 block of Maine Avenue SW

Maine Avenue from Interstate 395 westbound to Independence Avenue SW

9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Avenue SW

The following streets will be closed on Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to East Basin Drive SW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive to Virginia Avenue NW

East and West Potomac Parks

East Basin Drive SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from 15th Street to Maine Avenue SW

Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive SW

Homefront Drive SW

Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle SW

Maine Avenue at ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

Parkway Drive, NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street SW

