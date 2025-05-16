Festivals, foot race prompt road closures in DC

You might encounter a detour or two if you’re spending some time in D.C. over the weekend.
The National Asian Heritage Festival, the Anacostia River Festival and the Lawyers Have Heart race all take place Saturday.
Here are the road closures and parking restrictions for the National Asian Heritage Festival.
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m.:
- 4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive NW
- 6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue NW
- Constitution Avenue between 6th Street and 3rd Street NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue between 6th Street and 3rd Street NW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday from 2 a.m. to 10 p.m.:
- 4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive NW
- Constitution Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street NW
Sixth Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue NW may be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, if deemed necessary.
Here are the road closures and parking restrictions for the Anacostia River Festival.
The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.:
- Marion Barry Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Anacostia Drive, SE
The following street will be closed on Saturday from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.:
- Marion Barry Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to Anacostia Drive, SE
Lastly, here are the road closures for the Lawyers Have Heart race.
The following streets will be closed to on Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.:
- 1200 block of Maine Avenue SW
- Maine Avenue from Interstate 395 westbound to Independence Avenue SW
- 9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Avenue SW
The following streets will be closed on Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.:
- Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to East Basin Drive SW
- Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street SW
- Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive to Virginia Avenue NW
- East and West Potomac Parks
- East Basin Drive SW
- Raoul Wallenberg Place from 15th Street to Maine Avenue SW
- Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive SW
- Homefront Drive SW
- Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle SW
- Maine Avenue at ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW
- 17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW
- Parkway Drive, NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway
- 15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW
- Madison Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street NW
- Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street SW
