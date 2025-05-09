DC region’s water reserves may be tapped this summer if drought persists

Despite all the recent rain, the D.C. region remains under a drought watch. Now, that begs the question, will water restrictions come into play this summer?

The area’s been under a drought watch since July 2024, when officials advised the public to use water wisely. The alert marked the first time it was implemented since 2010, according to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

Michael Nardolilli is the executive director of the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin. He spoke with 7News Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson, saying that if the region doesn’t get enough rain this spring and summer, the water reserves may need to be tapped.

“We estimate that there’s a 22 to 36% probability that we will be drawing down those reservoirs in the summer and the fall,” he said.

Historically, Nardolilli said, the region’s maintained an 8 to 15% probability of having to draw down reserves.

After nearly a week’s worth of continuous rain spells, the D.C. area will continue to experience the downpour through Friday evening.

