Earle-Sears to face Spanberger in Virginia governor’s race after opponents fail to collect enough signatures

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears will be the Republican nominee in November's race for governor after winning her party's nomination Saturday.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears will be the sole Republican nominee in November’s race for governor.

Earle-Sears clinched the nomination after former state Sen. Amanda Chase and former Del. Dave LaRock failed to get enough signatures to make the ballot.

Earle-Sears is the first Black woman to get the nomination.

“We’ve made great progress over the past four years, but the fight for our Commonwealth is far from over,” Earle-Sears posted on X Saturday. “I’m ready to lead that fight and build a safer, stronger, more prosperous Virginia for every family.”

She will face former U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the only Democrat running for the commonwealth’s top job.

No matter who wins the general election, Virginia is set to elect a woman as governor for the first time this fall.

Virginia is one of two states, along with New Jersey, that conducts statewide races, including its governor’s contest, in the year following a presidential election and will likely draw attention from politicos across the U.S.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.