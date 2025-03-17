DC-area bagpiper says he’s ‘full of hot air’

On March 17, it’s all about wearing green, visiting pubs, and maybe having a beer or two. The soundtrack of St. Patrick’s Day would not be the same without the sound of bagpipes.

This St. Patrick’s Day, it’s all about wearing green (despite the traditional color being blue — look it up), visiting pubs, maybe having a beer or two and listening to Irish music.

Of course, the soundtrack of St. Patrick’s Day would not be the same without the sound of bagpipes.

While the instrument can both put a smile on your face and a tear in your eye — sometimes at the same time — it’s not easy to play.

WTOP heard from members of Montgomery County, Maryland-based MacMillan United Pipe Bands.

The award-winning band’s pipe major, Andrew Donlon, said they’ve traveled around the world to compete.

Drummer Brian Flavin told WTOP his pathway to music started at the age of 10 after his mother saw an ad in a newspaper for a youth band.

Donlon was a year younger when he was introduced to the bagpipes.

“Montgomery County Public Schools actually had a youth bagpipe band, the Rockville High School pipe band, that I joined when I was in fourth grade,” Donlon said.

The son of a retired D.C. deputy fire chief, Donlon explained that he was destined to be a bagpiper.

“You know, between being Irish and being involved with the fire department, that’s just a thing you have to do,” Donlon said.

When asked if he played any other instruments, Donlon smiled.

“I play all the other instruments. My undergraduate degree is in music performance. But, you know, honestly, we’re in D.C., it’s bagpipes. I’m just full of hot air,” Donlon said.

