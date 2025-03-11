Blow by a stopped school bus in this part of Northern Virginia, expect a hefty fine

Drivers can expect a hefty fine if they pass a school bus picking-up or dropping-off students in Fairfax County, Virginia. Dozens of buses there will soon have stop-arm cameras.

A total of 50 stop-arm cameras will be installed on public school buses, part of a pilot program between the county and Fairfax County Public Schools.

Those school bus stop-arm cameras will record drivers that move through an “enforcement zone” and pass the visible stop-arm. Before a warning or “notice of infraction” is issued by mail, the captured footage is reviewed by a law enforcement official for approval.

A 30-day warning period begins April 9. The county said $250 fines will be sent to violators starting May 12.

“This program’s goal is not to generate revenue,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay in a statement. “The goal is to change driver behavior and prevent the dangerous act of passing a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing while children are loading or unloading.”

Fairfax County School Board Chair Karl Frisch said the aim is to “remind motorists of their responsibility to drive responsibly and keep students safe.”

The county said the program may be expanded as the school system and police evaluate “the administrative process and effectiveness of the technology.”

In D.C., the fine amount for a school bus stop-arm safety infraction is $500. That’s double of what it would cost to violate the same law, if caught on camera in Fairfax County.

Stop-arm cameras began appearing on public school buses in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, in 2016 after a two-year pilot program there.

Several other D.C.-area school systems have at least some school buses equipped with cameras for automated enforcement, including Arlington County and Falls Church City in Virginia and Charles, Prince George’s, Washington and Frederick counties in Maryland.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.

