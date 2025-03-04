Workers at DC-area nonprofits feel DOGE’s punch

Tens of thousands of consultants, contractors and nongovernmental organizations that reside in the D.C. region are also seeing their program funding dry up.

Federal employees aren’t the only ones losing their jobs; tens of thousands of consultants, contractors and nongovernmental organizations are also seeing their program funding dry up.

About a quarter of a million people across D.C., Maryland and Virginia work at nonprofits, according to the National Council of Nonprofits. And the recent cuts in the federal workforce and federally funded programs are wreaking havoc on the industry.

Most nonprofits conduct humanitarian aid or research on behalf of the U.S., and this work is not being done after the Trump administration slashed $60 billion from the U.S. Agency for International Development, which funds many initiatives worldwide.

“My organization didn’t receive its core funding, which means I can’t draw a salary,” said a woman who wanted to remain anonymous because of her position in an NGO promoting democracy globally. “I haven’t received a paycheck since Feb. 5.”

She technically still has a job, but because there’s no funding for her program, she is furloughed. If the funding is restored, she would be able to return to work without having to go through background checks or the routine onboarding process.

What about the future?

“Most people are looking for jobs outside of Washington, D.C.,” she said.

There has been a surge of unemployment compensation claims since the DOGE cuts started last month. The D.C. mayor’s office said, so far, the fund to handle the claims is holding up.

If you have been separated from federal employment, D.C. officials recommend you file for unemployment benefits as soon as possible. You can start the process online.

D.C.’s Department of Employee Services has put together a webpage focusing on assisting former federal workers with applying for unemployment compensation. The page explains the program and directs people on how and where to apply.

The page also includes resources for job seekers and links to information about rights available to federal employees, including information on how to appeal or pursue legal action.

