DC-area business leaders see potential for ‘very challenging’ times ahead for the regional economy

D.C.-area business leaders are expressing some concern over the Trump administration's cuts to the federal workforce as it could impact the regional economy.

As thousands of federal workers are abruptly fired under the Trump administration’s plans to slash government spending, business leaders in the D.C. region consider the impact that could have on individuals and businesses alike.

“I think that it is the general consensus of the business leaders that I work with is that the next 18 to 24 months could be very challenging for our region,” Julie Coons, president and CEO of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce told WTOP.

She believes it’s imperative for businesses to “lean in and engage” with displaced federal workers to help them as much as possible. Coons also said businesses need to “think about what our future economy looks like in the context of a smaller federal dollar footprint.”

While leaders at a NVC panel discussion on the region’s fiscal outlook on Wednesday warned of “rocky” conditions, according to the Washington Business Journal, Coons is bullish about the workforce in the D.C. area.

“We know our federal workforce has many talented people in it who want to stay in this region. Many of them will have transferable skills,” she said. “It is a possibility for our businesses in this region to pick up great talent.”

But, Coons also acknowledged that some federal workers let go in the past month may not have skills that are a direct match for the current job market: “We do think it’s very important that the region rise to meet these federal workers with the possibilities of upskilling, cross skilling, adding credentials.”

Coons said business leaders are working closely with academic centers like Northern Virginia Community College, George Mason University, and others, “to make sure that our federal workforce can quickly get those micro credentials, those certifications that will make them much more desirable in the workplace.”

Finally, Coons said, “It’s going to be critical we all come together and move forward to really be committed to this region.”

