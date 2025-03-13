Businesses eager, workers concerned about traffic as FDA employees set to return next week

Thousands of FDA workers are expected to return to the office in person starting Monday, but some are concerned about the possible traffic implications of that.

The FDA has over 10,000 employees that report to the White Oak campus but only 6,000 on-campus parking spots, said a federal worker who sent an email to WTOP. The worker, who did not include identification, said that was one of the factors that pushed the agency toward telework before the pandemic.

Workers have been told that an off-site overflow lot would be necessary, but information on that hasn’t yet been provided, the email said.

“Given the campus location, this will likely cause traffic conditions never seen before in this area, affecting not only employees, but also residents and businesses,” the concerned federal employee said.

A second email from a different person, who also did not include identification, said to expect “total chaos and stress” at the FDA campus next week.

In a statement, an FDA spokesman said the agency is making sure staff are able to do their work.

“The agency continues to provide its employees with up-to-date information regarding these activities, including workspace, security, parking accommodations, as well as public transportation and alternative commuting options,” the spokesman said.

But a Montgomery County community member said at the FDA, “several of my neighbors said that their desks are gone, and that parking was bad before, and they haven’t done anything to rectify the parking. So it’s going to be bad now.”

In the weeks since President Donald Trump returned to office, he has instructed many federal agencies to end remote work policies and urged employees to return to the office in person.

About a month ago, 17,000 workers returned in person to offices in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood. Officials encouraged those workers to use public transportation because of limited parking, and backups eventually eased on the first day the workers were instructed to be in the office.

Local traffic impact

A Montgomery County police spokeswoman said the department doesn’t have traffic concerns, despite the extra volume because there are major thoroughfares, such as New Hampshire Avenue, near the FDA’s campus.

Yvany Peery is expecting traffic issues because “we have a lot of traffic problems in Montgomery County, like a lot.”

“I feel a little bit more for the workers than I do just being a community member around here. It’s a great disruption to a lot of people’s lives,” she said.

Businesses, however, are eager for some normalcy.

Angie, co-owner of Nice N’ Spicy Jamaican Cuisine, said she’s expecting more orders and consistent business.

“It would be very good for us as business personnel. I do appreciate the fact that they’re coming back,” she said.

Ideki Koga, owner of Pizza Castle in the same plaza, said there’s a difference when people work from home because “we don’t have any people coming often.”

“We always welcome to anyone to bring it back up, the business,” he said.

