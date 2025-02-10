With limited parking, thousands of workers return in-person at Washington Navy Yard

Nearly 17,000 Washington Navy Yard workers are expected to report to work in person five days a week starting Monday, setting the stage for days of traffic headaches.

“Federal personnel assigned to the base and the surrounding community should prepare for traffic congestion, increased foot traffic, and gate delays,” Naval District Washington said in a news release.

Naval District Washington said its leaders have worked with area government officials and police departments “to inform efforts for public safety and traffic control, and the base has been working with its tenant commands to ensure a smooth transition back to the office.”

But that will be a challenge: There are only 4,473 parking spaces, according to the military installation. The Navy Yard said once all the parking spaces were full, drivers would be redirected elsewhere.

To ease congestion as commuters leave the area Monday afternoon, D.C.’s Department of Transportation said it would be adjusting traffic signals in the area in real time

Monday morning, WTOP’s Neal Augenstein reported through traffic continued to flow in both directions along M St., as each turn lane into the gate at 6th St. Southeast waited its turn, then smoothly entered, between 5 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. He said there were two lanes at the gate, quickly admitting cars, as employees passed through a pedestrian gate.

Ward 6 D.C. Council member Charles Allen said 8,000 to 10,000 vehicles were expected. He said the District would have additional traffic control officers in the area, but suggested employees take public transportation.

The move to full week in-person work comes following President Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report from Washington Navy Yard.

