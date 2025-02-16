What’s open and what’s closed for Presidents Day 2025

Presidents Day celebrates the Founding Fathers of our country. It also means that there will be school and office closures in the D.C. area.

Presidents Day celebrates the Founding Fathers of our country — particularly George Washington, America’s first president.

He was born on Feb. 22, way back in 1732. As such, we celebrate Presidents Day on the third Monday of February. For 2025, that means Feb. 17.

It also means that there will be school and office closures in the D.C. area.

Banks

Almost all of the major banks will be closed. Individual branches may have different rules.

The Department of Motor Vehicles

DMV locations in D.C. will, of course, be closed.

Virginia’s DMV locations and Maryland’s motor vehicle administration offices will also be closed.

Mail and package delivery

The U.S. Postal Service said mail-delivering services will be on hold and post office locations will be closed.

FedEx and UPS will be open to do their delivery and shipping, but FedEx’s express and group economy options will go on a modified service schedule.

Parking

D.C. will suspend parking enforcement on Monday. Enforcement will resume on Tuesday.

Montgomery County will allow for free parking at parking garages, lots and curbside meters.

In Virginia, Arlington will also suspend parking enforcement for meters.

Public schools

All D.C.-area public schools will be closed.

Metro

Metrorail will operate from 5 a.m. to midnight, but with a reduced schedule. The Red Line will run every 6 minutes during the day, and every 10 minutes after 10 p.m. Green and Yellow Line trains will run every 8 minutes all day, and Blue, Orange and Silver Line trains will run every 12 minutes during the day and every 15 minutes after 9:30 p.m.

Metrobus will run on its Saturday schedule for all bus routes.

Here’s Metro’s detailed weekend trackwork schedule, and you can find bus and train schedules here.

Outside the district, Montgomery County’s Ride On bus system will operate on a holiday schedule. In Prince George’s County, TheBus will operate on a regular schedule with the exception of Route 51x.

Service changes

DC

In the District, a library in each ward will be open this Presidents Day. Because of the holiday, trash collection will slide to the next day for the rest of the week.

Trash and recycling collection, which had been scheduled to slide one day later for the Presidents Day holiday, has been moved back to its normal schedule because of next week’s expected snow, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Emergency and hypothermia shelters across the city will remain open.

Recreation, community, and aquatic centers under the Department of Parks and Recreation will be closed, however, outdoor parks will remain open. The Raymond Recreation Center will open only for a special performance by the National Symphony Orchestra, beginning at 7 p.m.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County: County offices will be closed, but trash collection will continue.

Charles County: All county government offices will be closed. Some recreational centers will be open.

Howard County: Government offices will be closed, but trash collection will continue.

Montgomery County: Government, state offices, and libraries will be closed.

Prince George’s County: Government offices will be closed.

Virginia

Arlington: Government offices will be open.

Alexandria City: City offices are closed.

Fairfax County: Government offices are closed.

Loudoun County: Government offices are closed.

Prince William County: Government offices are closed.

Traffic and Transit

HOV rules are lifted on all standard HOV lanes in the region, with the exception of Route 50 and Interstate 270 in Maryland.

The District will suspend reversible lanes citywide for Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW, Rock Creek Parkway and 16th Street NW between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue NW.

Maryland’s MARC trains will operate on an “R” schedule with adjustments. More details can be found on MARC’s website.

In Virginia, Alexandria’s Dash buses will run on a Saturday schedule.

Arlington Transit bus routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 will operate on Sunday schedules, and all other routes will not be in service. STAR service will not be provided.

Fairfax Connector will operate on holiday weekday service.

Loudoun County‘s Commuter Bus Service and Courthouse Shuttle will not operate, but local and paratransit bus services will operate on regular schedules.

OmniRide will operate a normal schedule on Presidents Day, but OmniRide Express will not operate.

