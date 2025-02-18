Prepare for fewer spaces the next time you try parking at Reagan National Airport

Construction for a new parking garage at Reagan National Airport has begun, meaning there will be fewer parking spaces in the airport's economy parking lot.

Reagan National Airport is getting a new parking garage.

But, it can’t be done without construction, which will result in fewer spaces to park in the airport’s economy parking lot while the three-story structure is being built.

“Initially, about 850 spaces will be unavailable so sitework can commence. At the peak of construction, up to 1,100 of the lot’s 2,680 spaces will be unavailable, temporarily reducing airport-wide parking availability,” the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority, which operates Reagan National Airport, said in a news release.

Construction is expected to run through 2026, according to the airport release.

Bill Lanham, commercial parking director at the MWAA, said there was “record-breaking demand for airport parking” last year.

MWAA said the airport’s economy lot will be reduced by up to 40% to accommodate construction of the new parking garage. Once finished, it said the new parking structure “will add flexibility to the airport’s parking operations.”

“This construction is necessary to make improvements and expand our airport facilities in line with increasing demand,” Lanham said. “We apologize for the temporary inconvenience.”

For the duration of the construction, individuals will be able to reserve a parking spot via the airport’s website at discounted price. However, for those not wanting to pay for their reservation, the airport is strongly urging visitors to check the website to ensure a space is available beforehand.

