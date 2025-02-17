Lane, ramp closures on northbound I-495 in Tysons start Monday

Drivers on the Capital Beltway in Northern Virginia should be aware of nightly traffic stops and detours at the Dulles Corridor Interchange in the Tysons area starting Monday, as crews continue bridge work, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

Through March 1, expect lane closures and traffic stoppages during the overnight hours on northbound Interstate 495 between Route 7 and north of Dulles Toll Road.

The lane and ramp closures will be from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning starting Monday, Feb. 17 through Saturday, March 1, except for Sunday, Feb. 23.

VDOT said the ramp from eastbound Dulles Toll Road/Airport Access Highway (Route 267) to the northbound lanes of the Beltway will be closed nightly.

During these closures, VDOT said drivers should follow the detour:

Exit onto I-495 South using Exit 18A to Richmond

Take Exit 46B for Route 123/Chain Bridge Road North

Continue in ramp-lane and immediately merge onto I-495 North

“These closures and traffic stoppages are needed for crews to continue work on a new 495 Express Lanes ramp at the I-495 and Dulles Corridor Interchange,” VDOT said in a news release.

For further information on closures, work zones and incidents, check VA 511 at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, the mobile app or by call 511.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

