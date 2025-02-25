Here are the resources available in each DC-area county to fired federal workers

An ever-growing number of federal workers in the D.C. area are being shown the door and beginning the search for a new job amid President Donald Trump's initiative to reduce government spending.

An ever-growing number of federal workers in the D.C. area are being shown the door and beginning the search for a new job as President Donald Trump’s initiative to reduce government spending, dubbed the “Department of Government Efficiency,” continues its sweeping cuts.

In response, counties across the region are trying to make sure these laid-off workers know about the resources available to them, such as unemployment benefits, job training and housing assistance.

DC

D.C.’s Department of Employee Services has put together a webpage focusing on assisting former federal workers with applying for unemployment compensation. The page explains the program and directs people on how and where to apply.

The page also includes resources for job seekers and links to information about rights available to federal employees, including information on how to appeal or pursue legal action.

Maryland

Along with the county-specific assistance below, statewide resources are available to employees affected by the efforts to slash the federal workforce.

The page includes information about unemployment insurance and the state’s 33 American Job Centers, as well as its Professional Outplacement Assistance Center, where on-site services are available.

Montgomery County

Montgomery County has compiled a list of resources on its website, ranging from career support to child care and housing assistance.

Prince George’s County

Home to more than 40,000 federal workers, Prince George’s County has created a “resource hub” for its impacted residents. It includes links to information on employment and job training, as well as details on housing assistance and small business development.

Howard County

Howard County has expanded services available to impacted federal employees, including additional hours at the Office of Workforce Development for feds seeking career counseling or assistance with resume building. It’s also making information about open county government positions and housing, state and federal assistance available on its website.

Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County’s webpage has links and contact information for resources by category, from job search assistance to unemployment insurance to health and wellness.

Virginia

While Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently expressed support for the federal cuts, the state has put together a webpage for impacted Virginians.

The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Office of Constituent Services offers online and in-person assistance with preparing for a job search, and a separate website makes it easy to search for job opportunities in the state by region.

Fairfax County

Fairfax County’s Economic Development Authority keeps a database of job openings in Northern Virginia, and the county has also compiled a webpage to assist impacted federal workers with their job hunt, launching a business or beginning retirement.

Arlington County

Employment resources, public benefits programs and housing resources are available to fired federal workers who live in Arlington, and the county has put together a webpage to make all those resources easy to find.

Loudoun County

The Loudoun Workforce Resource Center provides no-cost resources and equipment to job seekers. There are links to job openings and available workshops, and the county is holding a job fair on March 18 directed at the public sector.

Prince William County

Prince William County directs those looking for employment resources to its Virginia Career Works, Prince William Center in Woodbridge. The Virginia Career Works website directs people on how to file an unemployment claim and its Woodbridge center accepts walk-ins for in-person job search services.

