Want tickets to see the Commanders or Ravens in the playoffs? Here’s what to do — and not do

Demand is high for tickets to watch the Washington Commanders play the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, Saturday, in the NFC Divisional round.

“It’s actually the bestselling divisional round game on StubHub right now, and it’s outselling the NO. 2 game, the Ravens and the Bills, by almost triple,” said Joseph Bocanegra, spokesperson with ticket exchange and resale company StubHub.

“It’s really exciting to be in the postseason, if you haven’t been in postseason in a while,” Bocanegra said.

As in any business, increased demand usually leads to increased prices.

“The average ticket price is just above $990,” for the Commanders-Lions game, said Bocanegra.

“If you’re just trying to get in the door, we’re seeing fans are able to get into the game in Detroit for about a little over $400.”

Flexible ticket buyers benefit when searching playoff tickets.

“You’re definitely going to get the best prices if you’re willing to sit in a single seat and make some new friends,” Bocanegra said. “Those are definitely the lower priced tickets we see on our website.”

Not surprisingly, Bocanegra suggested buying playoff tickets from one of the larger ticket resale sites.

“Never buy from someone you don’t know on social media,” said Bocanegra. “We also don’t recommend that you pay cash.”

Late in the game, if it appears the Commanders or Ravens will advance to the next round, Bocanegra said ticket buyers looking for the best selection might want to act quickly: “We generally see a spike right after the whistle blows.”

