Commanders go from reveling in the franchise’s first playoff win in 19 years to focusing on Detroit

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels has not seen any of the fervor around the Washington area since the Commanders delivered the franchise’s first playoff win in 19 years because the stellar rookie quarterback works hard to keep stuff like that out of his head.

“I kind of stay in my own bubble right now, focus on what’s next,” Daniels said Tuesday. “But I could just tell a lot of people are excited.”

The excitement was palpable in the stadium when he and his teammates beat Tampa Bay to advance to the divisional round, and it remains among the fan base. Inside the practice facility, it’s back to business with a short turnaround and a big challenge ahead playing at NFC-leading Detroit on Saturday night.

“Any time you get to play football in January, it’s a blessing, and we’re aware of that and we’re focused on what we’ve got to do to get on to the next week,” veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. “We’re excited, but we’re not satisfied.”

The Commanders were not expected to get past the Buccaneers, and they are even bigger underdogs against the 15-2 Lions, who are rested and refreshed after their bye week.

Detroit opened as an 8 1/2-point favorite on BetMGM Sportsbook on Sunday night, and the betting line was up to 9 1/2 by Tuesday afternoon.

“We like being the underdogs,” starting right guard Sam Cosmi said. “They just keep on betting against us, and we keep proving them wrong.”

Cosmi, a 2021 draft pick who made his NFL playoff debut last weekend, said turning the page was about appreciating that it was a “heck of a win, heck of a moment” before realizing, “We’ve got bigger things to go and do.”

The belief to go on a run starts with Daniels, the favorite to be the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year who has helped Washington win five games in a row — all on the final play from scrimmage.

One was backup Marcus Mariota beating Dallas in the season finale, another was the defense stopping New Orleans on a 2-point conversion and the most recent was Zane Gonzalez banking in the winning field goal off the right upright after Daniels engineered a late drive to set it up.

Daniels also made touchdown throws to beat Philadelphia and Atlanta late in the regular season. Receiver Olamide Zaccheaus believes the 24-year-old QB was born with this ability, and everybody on offense is glad Daniels has what it takes to be unfazed under pressure.

“For him to be so young and be able to facilitate and put guys in place and just keep it all under control, that says a lot for him as a young player,” running back Brian Robinson Jr. said.

Daniels did not come out of the Bucs game totally unscathed. He was still sporting a bandage on his face after getting cut on his right cheek more than 40 hours after but totally brushed it off.

“I’m good,” Daniels said. “It was just nothing but a little cut. Just a little cut.”

Coach Dan Quinn similarly downplayed the concern about his staff and players’ preparation being cut down by the short week, saying the Commanders are comfortable “however we got to get down.”

They should be mostly healthy, too. Defensive tackle Daron Payne, who left Sunday with a finger injury, said he’s good to go, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore should be another week stronger after aggravating his sore hamstring late in the regular season. Mentally, they’re doing fine, too.

“Guys are just excited, and guys come back in here ready to work with that same energy,” Robinson said. “We know what we can do, we know what we can accomplish, we know how fun it is and we just want to keep having fun with it.”

