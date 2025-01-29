Smithsonian Institution closes diversity office following Trump order

The Smithsonian Institution will close its Office of Diversity, sources reported Tuesday, only a week after President Donald Trump directed all federal diversity, equity and inclusion offices and staff be laid off.

The Smithsonian Institution will close its Office of Diversity, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday, only a week after President Donald Trump directed all federal diversity, equity and inclusion offices and staff be laid off.

The Washington Post first reported that Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III emailed staff announcing the closure, calling it the “first step” to address the new federal policy.

The Smithsonian Institution, which is not formally a part of any of the three federal branches, employs about 6,400 federal and “trust” workers, which are workers who receive sourced funds to pay their salaries. It is recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt educational nonprofit that can accept gifts and generate revenue outside of the federal appropriations process.

The institution received 53% of its revenue from federal appropriations in 2023, according to an annual report. It also received $91.2 million in gifts and donations in 2023.

In a statement provided to WTOP, the Smithsonian said its institution is “committed to excellence in our workforce, free from discrimination and harassment. We are closing our Office of Diversity but retaining our efforts at visitor accessibility as it serves a critical function.”

Its Office of Equal Employment and Supplier Diversity, according to its website, had a mission to promote fairness, foster equal access to business opportunities and facilitate an inclusive culture.

The institution will also freeze hiring for all federal positions and require employees to return to in-person work.

The move came as the organization aligns itself with the president’s newest executive orders.

In his first week as president, Trump has kept his promise to dismantle what he referred to as “illegal and immoral” DEI initiatives from former President Joe Biden’s administration.

