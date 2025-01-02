Where are the DC region’s soft targets and how to protect yourself in a crowd

In advance of high-profile events such as the inauguration later this month, some agencies in D.C. have announced plans to ramp up security efforts, but what steps can you take to protect yourself?

After the attack on a crowd of New Year’s crowd in New Orleans on Wednesday, and in advance of high-profile events such as the inauguration later this month, some agencies in D.C. have announced plans to ramp up security efforts.

But because attackers are likely aware that there will be countersurveillance teams searching for them, coupled with video surveillance, “they may not want to take that risk if they can get to a softer target,” said Timothy Miller, president of security consulting firm Lionheart International Services Group.

Soft targets are areas that draw crowds and might be considered more vulnerable to an attack than areas with an increased security presence. One of the more obvious soft targets in the D.C. region is the Metro transit system, Miller, who’s also a former Secret Service agent in the District, said.

“If you think about the Metro, you have a captive — literally captive — audience inside of a train car or on a platform with very limited options,” Miller said. “If you wanted to conduct a mass scale attack, that would be a place. That means that we may opt not to, for a major event, utilize the Metro.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Metro Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo said the agency has “heightened security across the system out of an abundance of caution. Customers may notice an increased police presence as a result.”

Miller said “large parking lot areas” could be vulnerable, too. Terrorist groups, he said, typically attack using bullets, bombs or vehicles, “You need to ask yourself, ‘Based on those three attacks, where are the areas that I would feel vulnerable?’ And then adjust your planning, perhaps, a little bit differently.”

Police officers are reacting to things going on but aren’t called to be security forces, Miller said, and they can’t be everywhere. But, he said, “If an organization does not have an emergency operations plan, does not have a security assessment, does not have employee training to help employees know what to do in the midst of something like this, then they’re missing the mark.”

The goal, according to Miller, is “not to live paranoid, but prepared.” That means being aware in places such as shopping malls and houses of worship, which have seen multiple attacks over the last decade.

“You need to be, always, security minded,” Miller said.

Many attacks are preceded by operational surveillance, Miller said, “meaning these groups are very intentional on picking, identifying their targets and then, unfortunately, executing effective attacks.”

“Whatever you do, don’t suppress the urge to notify somebody,” Miller said. “If you see something, say something. That tip may very well be the thing that saves a lot of lives.”

How to protect yourself in a crowd

Miller said you have to always be prepared and become, in a way, the “security director” of yourself and your loved ones.

It starts with being aware of your surroundings, and that, Miller said, may involve not keeping your eyes glued to a device: “Put your phone away.”

He said to look around for places where you can take cover or hide yourself in case of emergency. Also identify, if you can, at least two different ways to escape from wherever you are.

“We’ve learned, based on emergency response research, that for those that identify a second exit in a crisis, their chances of survival go up 90%,” he said.

“What are people doing around you? It’s amazing how you can pick up suspicious behavior,” Miller added.

He said before certain attacks, signs were missed that could have tipped off authorities to the fact that something violent was in the works. He believes that while police departments are doing their best with the resources they have, departments still need the public’s help to protect the community.

“That phone call to the police may be the difference between hundreds of people dying or nothing happening,” he said.

If a violent attack unfolds in front of you, Miller said those with the skill set to intervene can step in, but not everyone should.

“If you’re wise, fit, prepared, planned, then maybe you do want to step in and help, but if not, maybe you want to rethink it,” he said.

He said having a plan to get you and your loved ones out of harm’s way is key, and coming up with that earlier, rather than later, can make all the difference.

“If you don’t train your mind, if you’re not mentally prepared and trained, you’re likely going to go into panic or freeze, and that’s not a good thing,” he said.

Ultimately, he said it may also come down to what you and your family are comfortable doing.

“I hate to say it, but if some of these events are high profile, high risk, you have to decide, ‘Do I even want to go there?’” Miller said.

