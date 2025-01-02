DC officials promise ‘heightened security’ after New Orleans attack

Police released statements promising heightened security around the District out of an abundance of caution following the New Year's Day rampage in New Orleans.

In the early morning hours on Wednesday, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran from Texas, drove a pickup truck through a crowd of pedestrians gathered in New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter district, killing at least 15 people and injuring about 30 others. In an address to the nation, President Joe Biden said the suspect was inspired by the Islamic State group and expressed a desire to kill.

“I want you to know I grieve with you. Our nation grieves with you. We’re going to stand with you as you mourn and as you heal in the weeks to come,” Biden said from Camp David in Maryland on Wednesday evening.

D.C. officials made it clear that while there is no known threat in the District, they will post more officers around the city.

“As part of our standard procedure, we collaborate with local, state, and federal partners on all major security incidents, and we will continue those communications as the investigation develops,” Metro Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo said in a statement posted on X.

In the next three weeks, multiple major events will take place, in which D.C. officials have already promised heightened security measures and police presence.

D.C. police in a statement on X acknowledged the upcoming public events, noting the agency would “continue working with our local and federal partners to assess potential threats and make any necessary adjustments to safeguard the community.”

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith told NBC 4 that her department is ready to handle the large crowds coming to the city during the January events.

“Anytime there is an incident such as what happened in New Orleans, we always heighten our security,” Smith said. “Here in the District, we will continue to do the same today and throughout the rest of the week.”

With the four-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection less than a week away, U.S. Capitol Police have added new equipment, more staff, resources and training to their arsenal in preparation.

Chief Tom Manger told WTOP that security around the Capitol would be “night and day,” compared to what it was four years ago.

The state funeral on Jan. 7 for former President Jimmy Carter, who died at 100 on Sunday, will also have city officials and law enforcement in a bit of a frenzy.

Carter’s remains and his family are scheduled to arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Tuesday and then travel by motorcade to the U.S. Navy Memorial. His remains will then be transferred to the Capitol, followed by a service in the Rotunda.

Preparation for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20 started months ago in October, with large black riot fences and concrete barriers placed around parts of Lafayette Park, as well as the sidewalks near the White House.

An estimated 500,000 people attended Trump’s first inauguration in 2016, and likely more are to attend this year’s event. Thousands of members of the U.S. military are involved in the inauguration ceremonies, handling everything from security and transport to marching and other ceremonial aspects throughout the day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

