Celebrations, volunteer events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the DC area

Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 20, and in the spirit of the late civil rights leader, the days around the holiday will be packed with opportunities for people to serve and give back to their communities in the D.C. area.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, which happens to also be the same day as Inauguration Day.

The federal holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who was born Jan. 15, 1929, is typically marked with opportunities for people to serve and give back to their communities in the D.C. area.

Here are some local celebrations and volunteers events.

Virginia

In Loudoun County, the 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King March and Celebration will be held Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Loudoun County Courthouse lawn at 18 E. Market St. in Leesburg. Events include a food drive, a children’s corner, speakers, music, performances and more. The march begins at 10 a.m.

Also in Loudoun County, join the Hanson Park Nature Center for a day of civil service. There will be volunteer opportunities for all ages from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteer projects include trail maintenance, disc golf course maintenance, invasive wineberry root removal, trash pickup, inventory organization, and garden prep. Register here.

In Fairfax County, celebrate the day at Frying Pan Farm Park from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the Visitor Center at 2709 West Ox Road in Herndon. Visit the different stations to learn about the Civil Rights Movement, participate in a community service project and reflect on the power of community organization. Registration is required.

Also in Fairfax County, ITC Federal is sponsoring a community webinar Wednesday about understanding the role of a volunteer and the toll it can have on people’s mental health. There is also a family-friendly, in-person day of service Saturday, Jan. 25, at the James Lee Community Center in Falls Church. There will be service projects that benefit several local nonprofit organizations for children aged 5-18.

In Arlington County, attend the 2025 MLK Tribute Event on Sunday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Wakefield High School. This year’s production is “Dreams, Faith, and Justice in Action,” which showcases dances, music and storytelling and highlights local organizations that practice the creeds of King’s work in the county. They are also welcoming donations of nonperishable food items to support the Arlington Food Assistance Center and community members in need. The event is free; register here.

Maryland

In Germantown, the BlackRock Center for the Arts will honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with a day of art, music, discussion, a free film festival, record store pop-up and workshops Saturday. The event is free but some performances are ticketed with a price or registration is required.

In Wheaton, Montgomery Parks are holding a Weekend of Service including invasive plant removals and trash cleanups as part of their beautifying parks program. The “Weed Warrior” workdays from Friday to Saturday, Jan, 25, allow residents to remove non-native, invasive plants from local parks. Parks cleanups — from Saturday to Monday — will target trash in local parks and streams.

In Largo, UM Capital Region Health and Prince George’s County Councilwoman Wala Blegay will honor the life and legacy of King on Monday by rallying support for those battling sickle cell disease. Attendees can donate supplies or volunteer to organize care kits, including toiletries and products tailored to meet the unique needs of Black patients.

At the Museum of Historic Annapolis, visitors can celebrate King’s legacy by learning about local Black history through special exhibits, create crafts, join a guided tour or read from a curated selection of books. Tickets cost $7 but are free to museum members and children under 7. Registration is recommended but not required.

D.C.

The People’s March on Washington will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The march kicks off at 10 a.m. in three separate locations in Downtown D.C. — Farragut Square, McPherson Square and Franklin Park. The march will culminate at the Lincoln Memorial where the organizers will host a rally and People’s Fair.

The annual MLK Holiday D.C. Peace Walk and Parade will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is indoors this year and will be held at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Southeast. Participants will march into the arena from Cypress Street, leading into activities, including parade performances, student essay competition awards, a health and wellness fair, free groceries and more.

On Sunday night, the Kennedy Center and Georgetown University will host a free musical tribute to King’s legacy, called “Let Freedom Ring.” The annual program is hosted by Broadway actor Taye Diggs and will feature musical performances from artists including Christopher Jackson, Esperanza Spalding, Chelsea Green and Virginia-native Lew Sid. Tickets are free and part of a giveaway starting at 5:30 p.m.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.