Car trouble takes fun out of the Sunday after Thanksgiving

WTOP caught up with some travelers in Maryland.

People across the country are heading home Sunday following Thanksgiving celebrations.

With record travel expected, there can be issues.

WTOP caught up with some of those taking a break from the drive at the Maryland House Travel Plaza.

AAA had predicted nearly 80 million travelers would be headed out the door for the Thanksgiving holiday — heading 50 miles or more from home.

The vast majority of them, more than 71 million, were expected to travel by car.

Of course, that means more than 71 million people will be headed back home by car, too.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

