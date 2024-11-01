‘Something of a DC area broadcast institution’: Veteran anchor Dave Lucas announces retirement from 7News

Longtime anchor Dave Lucas, whose work has been seen across the District’s ABC affiliate 7News, has announced that he will retire later this month.

Longtime news anchor Dave Lucas, whose work has been seen across the District's ABC affiliate 7News, has announced that he will retire later this month.

Lucas is expected to continue his work on 7News’ 24/7 afternoon broadcasts through Friday, Nov. 22, when the station plans to produce a retirement send-off on 7News and 24/7 all day, according to a release from the outlet.

“Lucas is something of a D.C. area broadcast institution,” 7News said in a release. “As one of the original news anchors for NewsChannel 8, he has called the station his home since it went on the air 34 years ago. He is among the region’s most highly regarded broadcast journalists.”

Lucas’ career has spanned reports as a sports and health reporter, live interviews with newsmakers and coverage of some of the biggest stories in recent memory. He has been on the air broadcasting live during the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon, the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, and multiple presidential elections.

In his 48 years as a journalist, he has been honored with an induction into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle, three regional Emmy Awards and a national Edward R. Morrow award.

“Dave and his wife Lisa are looking forward to their next adventure in Richmond, Va., where they’re moving to be closer to their children and a happily increasing number of grandchildren,” the release said.

