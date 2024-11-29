Online or in-store, police offer holiday shopping safety tips

Whether you're ordering online or heading to the stores to check off the items on your holiday shopping list, Montgomery County Police said it's important to keep safety in mind.

Even before you polish off all the Thanksgiving leftovers, you might be starting your holiday shopping.

Whether you’re ordering online or heading to the stores to check off the items on your holiday shopping list, Montgomery County Police said it’s important to keep safety in mind.

When having items shipped to your home, Cpt. Nick Picerno, who heads the Montgomery County police Special Operations Division, said beware of “porch pirates” who pluck packages off your front porch after deliveries are made.

“Try to schedule your deliveries at times you plan to be home. That way, the package doesn’t sit on your porch very long. You get it, you bring it in,” Picerno said.

Some delivery companies offer programs in which they will can stash packages in your garage or other secure area.

“You also could ask neighbors to look out for each other and grab your packages and bring them in,” Picerno said.

Cpt. Brian Dillman is the commander for the police district that includes the Rockville, North Potomac and Poolesville areas. He said it’s typical during the holiday season to see an uptick in crimes such as theft, theft from cars, stolen cars and even carjackings.

Police commanders across the county, Dillman said, will be keeping a close eye on shopping districts. Still, Dillman urged shoppers to be aware of their surroundings and follow a few guidelines.

As you shop, Dillman said, be aware of keeping your wallet secure, whether it’s in a pocket or purse.

“Avoid carrying large sums of cash on you,” he said, and pay with credit cards or checks when possible.

When parking, whether it’s in a parking garage or open lot, be sure to park in a well-lit area.

“Don’t overburden yourself with packages. Utilize a cart to carry excess packages,” Dillman said. “When approaching your car after shopping, be aware of your surroundings and have your keys in your hand so you can get in your car quickly.”

And never leave packages visible in your car.

Dillman also advised shoppers to lock their doors as soon as they get in their cars.

“When coming to a stop in your vehicle, always leave enough room before you and the car in front of you,” so you can drive away if need be.

And, Dillman said, “If a suspicious person” approaches you in your car, “drive away as quickly and as carefully as possible.”

During Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich’s weekly media briefing, Picerno also talked about the department’s drones as first responder program, which began just over a year ago. The program that deploys drones to gather information as police follow up to respond to 911 calls was originally launched in downtown Silver Spring, and then expanded to Wheaton.

Another site was added in Gaithersburg, “and we’ll be having our fourth site in Downtown Bethesda hopefully in the next 30 to 45 days,” Picerno said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.