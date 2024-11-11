National Museum of American Jewish Military History helps hospitalized veterans with care packages, heartwarming notes

To celebrate Veterans Day, around 100 people volunteered to help the National Museum of American Jewish Military History put together care packages for hospitalized veterans.

To celebrate Veterans Day, around 100 people volunteered to help the National Museum of American Jewish Military History put together care packages for hospitalized veterans at the Washington, D.C., VA Medical Center on Monday afternoon.

“Most of our program around the years is dedicated to understanding the history of Jews in the American military,” Michael Rugel, NMAJMH’s director of programs and content. “But on Veterans Day, we wanted to specifically find a way to give back, and we thought that care packages for hospitalized vets was a way that could hopefully put a smile on the face of somebody who contributed to our country.”

Rugel said the purpose of the museum is to tell the history of Jewish people who served in the American military, prior to the American Revolution through present day.

“A lot of what we do at the museum is trying to counter Jewish stereotypes, counter antisemitism, with these stories of American Jews who contributed to their country through military service,” Rugel said.

Starting at noon, people came in and filled care packages with toiletries, shirts, socks, underwear, books and games.

One of the first volunteers to arrive was from outside Frederick, Maryland. Jake Stein told WTOP why it was so important for him to be a part of today.

“I had two uncles, my father’s brothers, who were in World War II. One died in the Pacific, and the other one died in France,” Stein said. “It’s a very meaningful part of my history, and that’s why I’m here.”

Another item that was placed in each care package was a handwritten note. Nearly every volunteer put pen to paper and expressed their gratitude to the veteran who would receive the care package.

Patty Marcus took a break from writing to talk about how thankful she was to the members of the military who protected her while she did civilian work in Iraq.

“I’m writing very personal messages,” Marcus said. “I’m writing that I want you to know that I and others are thinking of you and that we appreciate all you’ve done and sacrificed, and I’m sending you love and hugs. I’m signing my full name, because I want someone to know that this is a real person who is thinking of them.”

