Heavy winds, colder temps, and some flurries possible for DC area in coming days

There's a chill in the air after unusually warm temperatures for autumn in the D.C. area. Here's what you need to know.

First, the region is bracing for high winds Wednesday night, as a robust cold front moves across the area. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the D.C. area until 1 a.m. Thursday as heavy gusts blow through.

“Winds out of the west, 20 to 30 mph, gusts at 50 mph,” 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson forecast. “After midnight, that’s when the winds will start settling down.”

The fast-moving winds, combined with moderate rain, could cause some power outages. Johnson said this was the most rain the D.C. area has gotten since October in one singular weather event.

Departure delays are in effect at Reagan National Airport in Arlington due to thunderstorms on Wednesday night.

Scattered showers will become more limited as skies partially clear Wednesday night into early Thursday.

After the cold front, winds will ease as colder air filters in from the northwest.

The cold will linger on Thursday, even as the cold front makes its way out of the mid-Atlantic. Cold air from the west will make for a cold Thursday and Friday, as well. There’s talk of some snow, mostly for areas far west of D.C. over the mountains

“A few flurries and rain showers may make it to the metro area,” said Steve Rudin, 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist.

Winds will stick around Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast

THURSDAY: Morning sun to clouds. Afternoon shower chances, windy. Highs 45-52 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, windy. Scattered showers, flurries. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs between 50 to 55 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s.

Current weather

