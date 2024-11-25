Feasting, shopping and traveling this Thanksgiving? Here’s the weather outlook for the DC area

Thanksgiving revelers and Black Friday shoppers might not gobble up this cold and rainy weather that's about to ripple through the D.C. area. Here's what you need to know.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and breezy, with some leftover showers to be expected during the early morning. Through the afternoon, clouds will decrease but winds will increase between 10 mph to gusts of up to 25 mph.

Wednesday will be cooler with temperatures near 50 degrees, and it will be dry at least. But not for long.

Cold showers will move in on Thanksgiving Day.

“It’s going to be a damp day,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said. “Start planning for indoor activities this Thanksgiving Day as it will be a wet and cold one this year.”

Rainfall amounts will vary from one-half to about an inch on Thursday, with highs between 45 to 50 degrees.

If you’re lining up outside to get those early Black Friday deals, get ready for blustery conditions, Rudin said.

Any lingering showers will quickly end early morning as skies brighten. However, Rudin said to bundle up for Black Friday shopping. Gusty winds from 10 to 20 mph from the northwest will make for a chilly day.

This weekend, 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said the range of highs will be in the 30s, as colder air moves in.

“It’s going to be a nippy weekend, but it is a weekend with sunshine,” Johnson said.

Forecast

TUESDAY : Lingering morning showers. Highs between 55 to 60 degrees.

: Lingering morning showers. Highs between 55 to 60 degrees. WEDNESDAY : Partly cloudy. Highs near 50 degrees.

: Partly cloudy. Highs near 50 degrees. THANKSGIVING DAY , THURSDAY : Areas of rain. highs between 45 to 50 degrees.

, : Areas of rain. highs between 45 to 50 degrees. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, blustery. Highs between 45 to 50 degrees.

